Vehicle overturns on Calgrove, no injuries reported

A two-vehicle collision on Calgrove Boulevard resulted in one of them overturning Thursday afternoon.

The call, which came in at 12:55 p.m. near Calgrove Boulevard and the Interstate 5 resulted in a rapid response from emergency personnel.

“There were two vehicles involved,” said Leslie Lua, a Los Angeles County Fire Department spokeswoman.

One of the vehicles, a four-door Silver Nissan, was overturned with the airbags deployed and the passenger window smashed-out.

After emergency personnel from both the Fire Department and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrived on the scene, they determined no one had been trapped in the vehicle.

“Nobody was transported (to the hospital),” according to Lua.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.