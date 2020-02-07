Woman hit by vehicle in Granary Square parking lot

Fire officials said a woman was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot at Granary Square on Friday.

The call came in at 11:34 a.m. as a pedestrian-vs.-vehicle collision on the 25000 block of McBean Parkway, according to Inspector Sky Cornell, a public information officer with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

One person was taken to hospital following a traffic collision involving a pedestrian in Granary Square Friday morning. February 07, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

“The call came in as an elderly female with a laceration on her head from a possible vehicle-vs.-pedestrian in the parking lot,” said Cornell.

The woman was then transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.