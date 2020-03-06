Accused LAPD officer returns to court

A Los Angeles Police Department officer accused of brandishing a firearm at a civilian during a Valencia road rage incident returned to court Friday.

Georgeta Buruiana, 38, of Saugus, faces one felony count of brandishing a gun at a motorist on Dec. 14 on Copper Hill Drive around 5 p.m.

She is set to return March 30 for a preliminary hearing setting.

Buruiana is accused of branding a weapon at a motorist who made a U-turn in front of her while driving near Rye Canyon Road and The Old Road, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Deputies stopped Buruiana’s car before she had reached the intersection of Copper Hill Drive and Seco Canyon Road.

If convicted, Buruiana faces a possible maximum sentence of three years in jail, according to the D.A.’s office.

Buruiana, whose bail was set at $20,000, was released on bond four hours after her arrest.