Additional 128 confirmed COVID-19 cases announced in LA County, bringing total to 662

Public Health officials announced Tuesday four more people have died in Los Angeles County due to the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, with one of the deceased being under the age of 18.

The L.A. County Department of Public Health has identified 256 new coronavirus, or COVID-19, cases countywide in the last 48 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 662 and the total number of deaths to 11.

These numbers include 21 cases reported by the city of Long Beach and six cases reported by the city of Pasadena.

“Tragically, one of the people who died was a person under the age of 18, a devastating reminder that COVID-19 infects people of all ages,” said Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer in a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Ferrer said 119 people had been hospitalized within the county due to the virus, or roughly 18% of all positive cases.

“42% of our positive cases occur in people between the ages of 18 and 40, and 39% occur in people between the ages of 41 and 65,” said Ferrer. “As of March 23, over 5,700 people have been tested in L.A. County.”

As of 12:30 p.m., the total number of cases in Santa Clarita Valley had jumped to 12. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has confirmed that they have received positive diagnoses on a total of nine patients, two of whom are at the hospital as of noon on Tuesday.

Public Health’s latest numbers broken down by region within the county are expected to be released later today.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.