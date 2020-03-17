Additional 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in L.A. County, a total of 144 cases

Los Angeles County officials confirmed an additional 50 cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County Tuesday afternoon, bringing the countywide total to 144.

“Today I want to report that, as we anticipated, we continue to see a huge increase in the number of cases so we are reporting that there are 50 new cases in L.A. County,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

In the county, there has been a dramatic increase in capacity when it comes to lab testing, Ferrer added.

As of Monday, Public Health labs completed 206 tests, commercial labs completed 900 and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in its Atlanta lab, completed 38, according to Ferrer.

Of the number of people being tested, those who end up with a positive result are under 25%, Ferrer said.

“This does not mean our efforts at social distancing are not working. If you look across the world, it generally takes between three and four weeks for us to see the fruits of our labor so we all need to continue to do all of the social distancing measures that we’ve implemented,” said Ferrer.

In Los Angeles County, there have been 144 confirmed COVID-19 cases, three in the Santa Clarita Valley, and one death in L.A. County.

For more information, visit http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/



