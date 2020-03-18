Animal Control changes services

The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control will allow a 30-day grace period for pet owners to submit a renewal for license fees while moving services online amid coronavirus, or COVID-19, concerns.

The department has closed its facilities to the public as of Monday until further notice as recommended by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, but will continue to offer services online and respond to pet-related emergencies.

“Our Animal Control officers continue to respond to public safety and animal welfare calls such as dangerous dogs, sick/ill animals, police assistance, animal cruelty investigations, patrols and dead animal reports. Other less urgent calls will be deferred until further notice,” department officials said in a news release.

Pet licenses will not be given out in person at this time, but officials encourage pet owners to renew licenses either through the mail or on the department’s website.

Officials are asking those who have found pets, or have recently lost a pet, to download the SHADOW app and follow the instructions to narrow down the location to reunite pets with their owners or temporarily foster them if able.

Officials are also asking to delay the surrendering of any animals until the facilities open to the public.

For questions, concerns or services, visit the department’s website at https://animalcare.lacounty.gov or call the Castaic center at 661-257-3191.

