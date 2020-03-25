Bill Miranda: Stay connected with virtual storytime

In this unprecedented time of uncertainty, it is important to stick together as a community. It is also important to spend time with our families and reassure our kids. Our children look to us for guidance and stability when life loses some of its structure and our daily routines are interrupted. I encourage you to look at this time, where many children are home unexpectedly, as an opportunity to enjoy time together that we all too often miss when our lives are filled with work, school and extracurricular activities.

Just because schools are on pause, doesn’t mean learning has to go on hiatus. Now is an excellent opportunity to recommit to a healthy exercise routine, teach your young ones how to ride their bike without training wheels or learn more about the open spaces we have here in Santa Clarita by exploring the miles of trails that surround our valley. We are also now charged with being the beacon of education for our youth.

Keeping up with our children’s class work that is now at-home work can be a daunting new reality. If you are looking for an essential online resource to help with the intimidating task of assisting your children with a science question that may seem somewhat foreign to you, look no further than santaclaritalibrary.com.

Although our Santa Clarita Public Library branches are closed, plenty of online resources are available through their website, even live homework assistance! Simply click on the “Get Live Homework Help” quick link, enter your library card number and let our staff and tutors help solve that dreaded common core math problem.

If you do not have a library card, simply contact [email protected] and the city’s librarians will be glad to issue you a card digitally. The online resources from our public library don’t end there. With eBooks available for online checkout, blog posts from our children’s librarians for all age groups and a space just for teens, our public library has everything you need for your at-home adventure.

The Santa Clarita Public Library offers an extensive eLibrary with access to digital magazines, articles, databases and more. Find a new recipe in your favorite food magazine to share with your loved ones, read that book you have been dying to read but couldn’t find the time, or try a fun craft that you can enjoy with your kids. Additionally, Virtual Storytime with Miss Liza is live on the Santa Clarita Public Library’s Facebook page every Monday through Thursday at 9:30 a.m. for children to enjoy from home.

It may be difficult, but I ask that each member of our community be responsible and stay home when you are sick. When you make trips to the store, purchase only what you need, not more. Care for your neighbors and your friends and make those important phone calls to the elder members of your family. Show community support by ordering take-out from your favorite restaurant.

Santa Clarita is no stranger to adversity. We saw the Tick fire ravage our neighbors’ homes and mourned together over the tragedy that unfolded at Saugus High School. And through those moments, we banded together as a community, as a family. We need to continue to come together once again as a community united.

Mayor Pro Tem Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected]