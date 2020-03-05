California Credit Union offers teaching grant

California Credit Union is encouraging teachers in Los Angeles county who have an “innovative” class project to apply for a class project grant being offered through the union.

Twice a year, the credit union offers up to 20 grants through their program that helps fund unique classroom opportunities which offer students a fun learning experience.

“California Credit Union’s roots are in serving the education community, and we are honored to continue our tradition of support through our Teacher Grant program,” said Steve O’Connell, California Credit Union President/CEO, in a news release. “We hope this program will help bring these teachers’ visions for a special class project to life and inspire our students. We encourage any teacher who has an exciting project idea to apply for one of our grants.”

To apply for the grant, a description of class projects, along with student learning objectives which fulfill student academic needs, must be submitted. The project must benefit multiple students and have a creative spin on the lesson.

Ten $500 grants will be awarded to LA and Orange county teachers in late April.

The application deadline for the grant is April 10. Teachers who would like more information, or are interested can fill out the application found on the credit union’s website, at ccu.com/teachergrantprogram.