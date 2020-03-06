Cancer awareness and resource expo returns to SCV

From left, Fadi Alsarhan and Pauline Aghamalian, both biology majors at College of the Canyons, talk to volunteer Maria Dunleauy about the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society on Sunday at the CARE SCV expo at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center. Samie Gebers/The Signal

A panel of experts in the field of cancer recovery are slated to speak at the fourth annual Care SCV cancer awareness and resource expo Saturday, alongside a variety of exhibitors providing resources to those affected by cancer. 

For the past four years, this free event has introduced the community to different cancer resources available in Santa Clarita and provided the latest information on cancer recovery. 

“We’ll have a number of exhibitors there like the Cancer American Society, Circle of Hope, Michael Hoefflin Foundation and the Henry Mayo cancer team,” said Adrienne Thompson, community events coordinator for Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. 

It will take place at The Centre, which is located at  20880 Centre Pointe Parkway. The expo is scheduled to run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free Panera breakfast and Jersey Mike’s lunch will be provided. 

Attendees will be able to ask experts during a discussion panel questions relating to cancer and cancer recovery. 

This year’s keynote speaker is Dr. Nimit Sudan, who is certified in internal medicine, hematology and medical oncology. As a medical professional, he has voiced his passion for patient and family education, according to Sudan’s profile on the UCLA Health website. 

In addition to Sudan, Dr. May Lin Tao, from City of Hope Radiation Oncology, Elizabeth Makous, a physical therapist and lymphoma specialist at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Jodi Dalyai, a registered dietician at Henry Mayo, and Mara Shay, manager of Women’s Imaging Services at Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center, will also be speaking in the panel. 

“This (event) is important because it lets our community know that the hospital is here for them and we want to help find resources that they need whether they are diagnosed with cancer or know someone who has been diagnosed,” said Thompson. 

In order to attend the event, attendees must register online. To register, or for more information, please visit www.henrymayo.com/CARESCV or call 661-200-1300.

Advertisement

Vivianna Shields

Vivianna Shields

For The Signal, Vivianna Shields covers county and health news in the Santa Clarita Valley and paginates for print issues. Vivianna is a Canyon Country local who graduated from the University of California, Santa Barbara in 2019. Know about something newsworthy? Let’s chat! [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS