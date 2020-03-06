Cancer awareness and resource expo returns to SCV

A panel of experts in the field of cancer recovery are slated to speak at the fourth annual Care SCV cancer awareness and resource expo Saturday, alongside a variety of exhibitors providing resources to those affected by cancer.

For the past four years, this free event has introduced the community to different cancer resources available in Santa Clarita and provided the latest information on cancer recovery.

“We’ll have a number of exhibitors there like the Cancer American Society, Circle of Hope, Michael Hoefflin Foundation and the Henry Mayo cancer team,” said Adrienne Thompson, community events coordinator for Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

It will take place at The Centre, which is located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway. The expo is scheduled to run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free Panera breakfast and Jersey Mike’s lunch will be provided.

Attendees will be able to ask experts during a discussion panel questions relating to cancer and cancer recovery.

This year’s keynote speaker is Dr. Nimit Sudan, who is certified in internal medicine, hematology and medical oncology. As a medical professional, he has voiced his passion for patient and family education, according to Sudan’s profile on the UCLA Health website.

In addition to Sudan, Dr. May Lin Tao, from City of Hope Radiation Oncology, Elizabeth Makous, a physical therapist and lymphoma specialist at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Jodi Dalyai, a registered dietician at Henry Mayo, and Mara Shay, manager of Women’s Imaging Services at Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center, will also be speaking in the panel.

“This (event) is important because it lets our community know that the hospital is here for them and we want to help find resources that they need whether they are diagnosed with cancer or know someone who has been diagnosed,” said Thompson.

In order to attend the event, attendees must register online. To register, or for more information, please visit www.henrymayo.com/CARESCV or call 661-200-1300.

