Car collides with electrical box near Old Road

A car collided with an electrical box in Valencia on Tuesday.

The call came in at 4:42 p.m. near the corner of The Old Road and Rye Canyon Road.

The call was reported as a vehicle having knocked out an electrical box, according to Supervisor Melanie Flores of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “Basically they need Edison to come cut down the wires.”

Traffic signals in the area were disabled, resulting in firefighters and California Highway Patrol officers needing to direct traffic.