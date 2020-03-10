Car slams into wall, tree on Orchard Village

A vehicle slammed into a wall and tree in Newhall on Tuesday.

The call came in near the corner of Orchard Village Road and Dalbey Drive at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

A vehicle slammed into a wall and tree in Newhall on Tuesday. Bobby Block / The Signal.

The vehicle appeared to have hit the wall behind a home, crashing through the brick. The vehicle’s driver-side door was bent around a tree, as well.

The vehicles back tires were resting on Orchard Village Road and the vehicle had not entered the home’s backyard.

No one was transported to the hospital, according to Supervisor Melanie Flores with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.