A bicyclist was transported to nearby hospital Friday morning, after being struck by a vehicle in Valencia.

“Call was a possible vehicle versus pedestrian,” Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Austin Bennett said.

The call came in at 10:45 a.m. near Newhall Ranch Road and Gateway Village, according to Bennett.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s deputies were on the scene of the incident at 11:03 a.m., Bennett added.

The patient’s injuries were not known as of 2:15 p.m..