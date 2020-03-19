Castaic Lake Dam Run and Gnome Festival canceled

Castaic Area Town Council officials announced the cancellation of its Castaic Lake Dam Run and Gnome Festival Wednesday, which was slated for May 2, due to COVID-19 concerns.

“(The Castaic Area Town Council) decided that the best thing to do was to cancel it,” said council President Bob Lewis. “We are erring on the side of safety for people who might attend.”

The council members are planning to run an alternate fundraiser later in the year, since this event was canceled, according to Lewis. However, no plans have been set in place as of Wednesday afternoon.

In addition to the Castaic Lake Dam Run and Gnome Festival, the council’s March meeting and the Region 5 special election have also been canceled.

This year would have been the Gnome Festival’s second year of operation and the Dam Run’s 25th year, according to Lewis.

“The council has been working very hard, remotely with each other, to try to figure out how to make this work,” said Lewis. “The situation is very fluid and is changing every few days.”

Updates will be provided, regarding the council’s monthly meeting and the special election, once decisions have been finalized. Due to COVID-19 concerns, virtually every event in the Santa Clarita Valley has been canceled up into April, to ensure the safety of the community.

During this time, Lewis has been proud of how his community has handled this time of uncertainty.

“Everybody seems to be coming together to support other people in the community,” said Lewis. “We’re not seeing anger, we’re seeing compassion.”

For more information and the latest updates, visit castaictowncouncil.org