‘Fairies,’ original comedy-drama, coming to Newhall 

News release

Santa Clarita Shakespeare, in collaboration with Eclipse Theatre LA, is presenting a two-weekend run of “Fairies,” a new original comedy-drama written by Phil Lantis and directed by Nancy Lantis.

The production premieres as part of the Santa Clarita Shakespeare annual summer festival this month at The Main, 24266 Main St., Old Town Newhall.

“Lovers, rivals, divas and queens … characters fit for the stage, except this is all in

the women’s dressing room for a community theater production and it’s only their

second night,” said a news release from the city of Santa Clarita. “As Shakespeare’s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ plays out on stage, behind-the-scenes friendships are made, crushes pursued and secrets revealed in plots fit for the Bard himself.”

The play is rated PG for some mild language and adult topics.

Performances are scheduled 8 p.m. July 11, 12, 18 and 19, and 2 p.m. July 12, 13 and 19.

Tickets ($24.34) are available at atthemain.org.