Certified election results show who heads into runoffs

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office recently announced that the results of the March 3 primary election have been certified, marking the finalists for those headed to a runoff in many local races.

A total of 2,122,369 ballots were processed and counted, with 38.50% of eligible voters casting ballots in Los Angeles County as the new voting system debuted.

Assemblywoman Christy Smith will face off against former Navy pilot Mike Garcia in a November runoff for the new term in the 25th Congressional District, which would start in January 2021. Democrat Smith led the polls throughout the race and finished first against 12 other candidates with 30.75% of the vote or 37,242 votes. Garcia followed with 21.39% (25,902).

The two are also set to compete for the May special election that will determine who will fill former Rep. Katie Hill’s remaining term, which ends Jan. 3, 2021. Smith earned 45,333 votes (35.96%) and Garcia received 29,301 votes (23.25%).

Final results for the special election under Ventura County, a portion of which is in the 25th District, showed that Smith also led the race with 36.87% of the vote and Garcia followed with 32.78%.

In the state Senate’s 21st District race, incumbent Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, led with 64,019, or 51.27% of the vote. He will be challenged in November by Democrat Kipp Mueller, who earned 19.64% (24,522 votes) of the vote.

Incumbent Henry Stern, D-Calabasas, earned 70.81% of the vote, or 103,659 votes for the state Senate’s 27th District race. He will face off against Republican Houman Salem, who earned 42,731 votes (29.19%). The race, which also covers a portion of Ventura County, is awaiting certified tallies from the Ventura County Clerk-Recorder.

In the state Assembly’s 38th District race, Republican Suzette Martinez Valladares received 27,207 votes or 31.37%. She will face off in November against Republican Lucie Volotzky, who earned 16.53% (14,342 votes). The race is also awaiting a final tally from the Ventura County Clerk-Recorder.

Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, earned 50.92% of the vote, or 37,004 votes in his bid for reelection in the state Assembly’s 36th District race. He will head to the general election with Democratic challenger Steve Fox, who earned 13,145 votes, or 18.09%.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is expected to declare the election officially concluded during its regular meeting on Tuesday, March 31, which will be live-streamed due to the coronavirus outbreak.