Chiquita Canyon landfill: feedback sought for community health survey

The Los Angeles County Department of Regional Planning is asking the community impacted by the Chiquita Canyon Landfill to offer feedback for a study analyzing the surrounding communities.

The health study, titled “Community Health Assessment Study,” aims to look at several aspects, such as schools, in order for the county to learn about any health concerns within those communities located by the landfill near Val Verde.

“As part of the assessment, existing data from other agencies regarding air quality, water quality, demographic data, and socio-economic factors should all be analyzed when considering pertinent health indicators,” read a portion of the conditional use permit.

The permit was approved by the county Board of Supervisors on July 25, 2017, for continued operation and expansion of the landfill, but due to public concern about potential impacts of the site on health and the environment, the CUP requires an independent consultant to conduct a health study.

The assessment will be prepared by Avocet Environmental Inc., an independent consultant, and its subcontractor, Intrinsik, has already prepared a draft scope of work for the study, according to a Regional Planning Department statement issued Monday.

The availability of the study comes after a Jan. 21 Chiquita Canyon Landfill Community Advisory Committee, where it was requested that the input form be made available to those who would like to participate.

“Intrinsik will use the results from the scoping input form to guide its collection of data and to determine which issues the community is most concerned about, so that the CHAS will be able to focus on the areas of greatest concern,” read the Regional Planning statement.

Those interested in participating have until April 16.

To access the survey, visit planning.lacounty.gov/agenda/cclcac and to access the input form, draft scope of work and other documents, visit tinyurl.com/HASinputform.