COBRA team arrests three for illegal gambling

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station’s Career Offender — Burglary, Robbery, Assault (COBRA) and Crime Impact Team (CIT) arrested three people after a raid of an illegal gambling establishment in Castaic Friday night.

“The COBRA team got a tip and have been working on it with the CIT team,” said Shirley Miller, spokesperson for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “After they had enough information through an investigation, they executed a raid and arrested three people.”

Three people were arrested, which included: 45-year-old Oksana Pierce, who was suspected of operating an illegal gambling facility; 36-year-old Oscar Insante, on suspicion of illegal gambling; and 35-year-old Marvin Kagaoan, for outstanding warrants.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.