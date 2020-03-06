COC hosts chamber businesses summit

Local business owners were able to connect with and learn about available resources during the 2020 Business Summit at College of the Canyons Friday.

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce held the annual business summit at the University Center at COC, featuring multiple workshops and networking opportunities for local business leaders.

“It’s a part of our commitment to local companies here to provide them with educational resources and also bring awareness to other issues and challenges they may face such as legislation, taxes, how to hire good people and how to develop an organization,” said Jeffrey Forrest, vice president of economic development at COC.

After a networking breakfast and a welcome address from COC Chancellor Dianna Van Hook, four workshops were presented during the summit, which were facilitated by people associated with local businesses.

Speakers at the summit were John Musella from the SCV Chamber, Andrea De La Cerda from Scorpion, Paul Raggio from One True North and Michelle Lambarena from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

Topics of the workshops included best business marketing strategies, how to make a business grow, and key legislation that can impact a business.

“This event lets local business owners know that they’re not alone, that there is a partner in COC,” Forrest said. “We’re here to give them the necessary support and to equip their people. It’s all about collaboration, partnership and gratitude.”

After a lunch was served, local business owners were able to speak one-on-one with the presenters to ask additional questions. Having a time set aside for discussion allowed local business owners to let the local businesses and COC officials know what they may need to strengthen their business.

“We’re going to listen to the businesses and ask them, ‘What is it that you need from COC to help you grow?’” said Forrest. “We want to know what we can do in terms of resources and in terms of support to make sure their business is not only here today, but here tomorrow and for many years to come.”