COC moves up remote instruction; cancels campus events

College of the Canyons will begin the transition to online learning formats from in-person instruction beginning March 16.

School officials are urging students to not come to campus the week of March 16 to March 22, as face-to-face classes will be suspended beginning Monday.

“We have been monitoring the coronavirus outbreak since the very beginning to ensure the safety of our students and staff members,” said COC Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook. “The suspension of in-person classes will help us curb the spread of this virus throughout our campus communities and will give employees the time needed to transition to a remote-learning model.”

Classes will resume in remote formats beginning March 23. Along with in-person cancellations, multiple events at COC will be canceled as well.

Some canceled or postponed events include:

Silver Spur Celebration – March 14

Canyons Promise Information Sessions – March 17

Women’s Conference

Alumni Hall of Fame

Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center (PAC) – All March/April performances

All COC Athletics spring competitions and practices

Early Childhood Education Center (ECE) family and community tours – All March / April

Financial Aid workshops – All March / April dates

International Film Festival – All spring film screenings

A complete list of canceled events along with other updates and information can be found by visiting https://www.canyons.edu/administration/pio/notices/index.php

