Cold weather alert issued for areas of Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Health Officer issued a cold weather alert following a National Weather Service forecast of low temperatures for the coming week.

Residents near or in mountain regions of Los Angeles County are urged to take precautions now until Thursday.

Muntu Davis, an L.A. County Health Officer, is advising parents and caretakers of elderly, disabled or individuals with special medical needs to take extra precautions to ensure they don’t get too cold when they are outside.

“There are places where people can go to stay warm, such as shelters or other public facilities,” said Davis. “We also want to remind people not to use stoves, barbeques or ovens to heat their homes due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.”

Los Angeles County Health officials offer these steps as precautionary measures to protect yourself from the cold:

Dress in layers of warm clothing if you plan to be outdoors.

Protect head, hands and feet from the cold by wearing a hat, scarf, gloves and socks.

Check on and help family members, friends and neighbors with limited mobility and limited access to heat, such as seniors or those who are ill.

If you have pets, bring them indoors and do not leave them outside overnight.

Meteorologists with the NWS are predicting wind chill temperatures to dip below 32 degrees in affected areas.

Kathy Hoxsie, a meteorologist with the NSW, said snow levels are expected to drop from 6000 feet to as low as 3000 feet, taking effect mostly Monday and Tuesday night.

“We’ve got some scattered showers right now, but the next actual storm system comes in tomorrow,” said Hoxsie. “Unlike recent storms, this next storm is going to be colder. We’re expecting some snow on the Grapevine pass and the other major passes on Monday night and actual snow sticking on Tuesday night.”

Low elevations are expected to see three-quarters to an inch-and-a-half of rain in the valleys and up to two-and-a-half in the foothills and mountains, according to Hoxsie.