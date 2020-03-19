Consumer Affairs conducts investigation near Cinema Drive, not coronavirus-related

Officials with the California Department of Consumer Affairs are conducting an investigation near the corner of Cinema Drive and Railroad Avenue.

“Don’t be alarmed by the blue tent (and) health HAZMAT truck,” said Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Spokeswoman Shirley Miller via a tweet. “Some called expressing concern it was related to COVID-19. Nope, it’s completely unrelated.”

Officials confirmed that the presence of individuals in HAZMAT suits was related to a Consumer Affairs investigation.

Questions sent to the California Department of Consumer Affairs were deferred to the Department of Consumer Affairs’ Bureau of Cannabis Control.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.