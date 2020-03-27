Coronavirus: Santa Clarita Transit reduces trips outside SCV

In response to the “Safer at Home” order, Santa Clarita Transit announced Friday a plan to reduce the number of trips operating outside of the Santa Clarita Valley.

Ridership has significantly decreased aboard the city’s commuter bus services to Century City, downtown Los Angeles and Warner Center as a result of the statewide and county directive for residents to stay home and for many workplaces to temporarily shut down, the city stated in a news release Friday.

Despite a reduction in trips, Mayor Cameron Smyth said in a statement: “Even during this pandemic, we are taking all necessary measures to continue providing the exceptional level of service our riders have come to expect.”

Santa Clarita Transit has also implemented a daily cleaning schedule using hospital-grade, EPA-approved disinfectant, as well as sectioned off every other row of seats and placed social distancing messaging throughout its fleet.

The following trips will be suspended:

Santa Clarita to Downtown Los Angeles: 5:06 a.m., 5:21 a.m., 5:51 a.m., 6:16 a.m. and 3:20 p.m.

Downtown Los Angeles to Santa Clarita: 7:15 a.m., 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 3:42 p.m., 4:17 a.m., 4:32 p.m., 5:02 p.m. and 5:17 p.m.

Santa Clarita to Century City: 6:16 a.m., 6:31 a.m., 2:54 p.m. and 3:29 p.m.

Century City to Santa Clarita: 8:15 a.m., 4:10 p.m. and 5:10 p.m.

Santa Clarita to Warner Center: 5 a.m. and 6:23 a.m.

Warner Center to Santa Clarita: 6:15 a.m., 7:57 a.m., 4:05 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The following trips will remain unaffected:

Santa Clarita to Downtown Los Angeles: 4:55 a.m., 5:36 a.m., 6:01 a.m., 6:31 a.m., 6:51 a.m., 4:20 p.m. and 5:12 p.m.

Downtown Los Angeles to Santa Clarita: 6:50 a.m., 3:22 p.m., 4:02 p.m., 4:47 p.m., 6 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

Santa Clarita to Century City: 5 a.m., 5:14 a.m., 5:29 a.m., 5:44 a.m., 6:46 a.m., 2:59 p.m. and 3:59 p.m.

Century City to Santa Clarita: 6:50 a.m., 7:04 a.m., 7:47 a.m., 3:45 p.m., 4:40 p.m., 5:40 p.m., 6:40 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.

Santa Clarita to Warner Center: 5:24 a.m., 5:56 a.m., 6:53 a.m., 2:20 p.m., 3:35 p.m. and 5:02 p.m.

Warner Center to Santa Clarita: 6:50 a.m., 7:20 a.m., 8:30 a.m. 3:35 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6:20 p.m.

For more information on Santa Clarita Transit’s modified schedule, visit SantaClaritaTransit.com. For all local coronavirus-related stories, visit: signalscv.com/2020/03/covid-19-coverage-summary.