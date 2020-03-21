County announces 2 additional coronavirus deaths, increases restriction

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced new restrictions amid an announcement Saturday of two additional deaths and 59 new cases countywide.

Public Health officials Saturday also issued an enhanced Health Officer Order to reconcile the March 19 health restrictions to be consistent with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order Friday. The enhanced order prohibits all gatherings and events, and clarifies that golf courses and personal grooming services (including hair and nail salons) are non-essential services that are closed. The order can be found online: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus.

“I believe the purpose of this revised order was to codify the County guidelines with the Governor’s most recent order,” said Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth. “Unfortunately, we have seen too many people throughout the county, including Santa Clarita, ignoring the previous directives which only prolongs these restrictions.”

UNDER THE AUTHORITY OF THE CALIFORNIA HEALTH AND SAFETY CODE SECTIONS 101040, 101085, AND 120175, THE COUNTY OF LOS ANGELES HEALTH OFFICER ORDERS:

1. Effective immediately on March 21, 2020 and continuing through April 19, 2020, all public and private group events and gatherings are prohibited anywhere within the Los Angeles County Public Health Jurisdiction. All persons are to remain in their homes or at their place of residence, except to travel to and from Essential Businesses, to work at or provide service to a Healthcare Operation or Essential Infrastructure, to engage in Essential Activities, or to participate in an individual or family outdoor activity, while practicing social distancing.

2. For Essential Businesses not prohibited by this Order, the owner, manager, or operator of the

Essential Business shall:

(a) Enforce social distancing measures by requiring members of the public to be separated by at least six (6) feet from others, to the extent feasible. Persons who are family members or household contacts, may stand or move together, but must be separated from others by a distance of at least six (6) feet.

(b) Provide access to hand washing facilities with soap and water or to hand sanitizer that

contains at least 60 percent alcohol.

(c) Post a sign in a conspicuous place at all public entries that instructs members of the public

to not enter if they are experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness, including fever or cough.

(d) Adhere to communicable disease control recommendations provided by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, including guidance for cleaning and disinfecting the site. See guidance posted at www.publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/.

3. The Health Officer orders the immediate closure of the following types of commercial properties

and businesses:

(a) Non-Essential Retail Businesses.

(b) Indoor Malls and Indoor Shopping Centers, including all stores and vendors therein

regardless whether they are an Essential or Non-Essential Retail Business. As an exception, permanent Essential Businesses that are part of an Indoor Mall or Indoor Shopping Center, but that are accessible by the public from the exterior of the Indoor Mall or Shopping Center may remain open. The interior of the Indoor Mall or Indoor Shopping Center shall remain closed to the public.

(c) This Order does not require closure of Essential Businesses in Outdoor Malls and

Shopping Centers. However, owners and operators of Outdoor Malls and Shopping Centers shall enforce social distancing measures among their visitors as provided in Section 2 (a)-(d).

(d) Indoor and Outdoor Playgrounds for Children, except for those located within childcare

centers.

(e) Indoor and Outdoor Flea Markets and Swap Meets.

(f) Additional types of commercial properties and businesses: (i) Bars and Nightclubs that do

not serve food; (ii) Gyms and fitness centers; (iii) Movie Theaters, Drive-In Theaters, Live Performance Theaters, Concert Halls, Arenas and Stadiums; (iv) Bowling Alleys and Arcades; and (v) Wineries, Breweries and Tap Rooms that provide tastings.

4. This Order does not supersede any stricter limitation imposed by a local public entity within the

Los Angeles County Public Health Jurisdiction.

5. This Order does not apply to employees of government agencies working in the course and

scope of their public service employment



The two individuals who died were both older than 65 with underlying health conditions; one person lived in Miracle Mile and the other individual resided in Del Rey, according to county officials, who also stressed that because there are positive cases across the entire county, the public should not think one location is safer than another. Additional information regarding some of the new cases are pending completion of investigations.

To date, Public Health has identified 351 cases across all areas in LA County including four deaths. As of today, 69 positive cases have been hospitalized. Public Health is investigating all new cases and will notify close contacts who are household members, intimate partners and healthcare professionals to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of illness. All confirmed cases are being isolated and close contacts are quarantined. It is critically important that everyone adheres to all the social distancing measures and practice good public health hygiene, including washing hands as frequently as possible.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who have died from COVID-19 and are keeping you in our thoughts and prayers,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director. “While the State and County have taken aggressive measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19, we still need everyone to make sure they are practicing social distancing so as not to spread the disease to others or be exposed to the disease by others. And though we may be physically further apart, we are all in this together,” she added. “Public Health is actively coordinating with all the County Departments through the Office of Emergency Management to ensure that everything possible is being done to meet the needs of the people we serve, especially the most vulnerable among us.”

Public Health has issued the following guidance during this time of increased spread:

If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days or until 72 hours after being fever free, whichever is longer. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Public Health reminds LA County residents to do their part by adhering to the Order by always practicing social distancing.

