County Board of Supervisors’ meetings to be held virtually

In an effort to comply with safety guidelines during the coronavirus outbreak, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors meetings will convene virtually via teleconference starting next week.

The upcoming meeting Tuesday, March 31, will be the board’s first regularly scheduled meeting to make the switch “to achieve social distancing and abide by the governor’s executive orders relating to the convening of public agency meetings in light of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the county said in a news release Thursday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s directive was issued on March 17, where he also reiterated the importance of social distancing and keeping a six-foot distance from others.

The regularly scheduled board meetings will continue to be held virtually until further notice.

The public and county staff will be able to observe the meeting online at bos.lacounty.gov and the County cable channel. Members of the public may also listen to the live Board meeting by phone: dial 877-873-8017 and entering the access code when prompted. The access code for English is 111111 and 222222 for Spanish.

To allow public participation, written public comments can be sent in advance of the March 31 meeting via e-mail or mail, as noted below:

Email comments to [email protected] or mail no later than 5 p.m. the day before the scheduled meeting to:

Mail Attention: Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors

Board Operations Division, Executive Office

500 West Temple Street, Room 383

Los Angeles, CA 90012

