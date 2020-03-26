COVID-19: additional confirmed case in SCV brings total to 17

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed an additional case of the COVID-19 coronavirus on Thursday morning, bringing the total count to 17 across the Santa Clarita Valley.

One new case came back positive as of Wednesday night, according to Henry Mayo spokesman Patrick Moody as of 10 a.m. Thursday.

The hospital has reported a total of 13 patients who have tested positive at Henry Mayo, but there have been reports of at least four other individuals who have also tested positive, which brings the overall tally to 17 locally.

The patient who tested positive Wednesday night and 10 others are not at being treated at Henry Mayo. Only two COVID-19 patients, one who tested positive Tuesday and another who previously tested positive remain in the hospital, Moody confirmed.

In Los Angeles County, there have been 799 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths as of noon Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Locally, Public Health reported that there was one confirmed case in Canyon Country, two in Castaic, 10 in Santa Clarita and two in Stevenson Ranch.

