COVID-19 cases reach 12 in SCV after additional cases reported

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed additional coronavirus, or COVID-19, cases early Tuesday afternoon, bringing the total count to 12.

Two more cases came back positive, according to Henry Mayo spokesman Patrick Moody as of noon on Tuesday.

“One of the two is here. So our current numbers are nine positive tests and two of the nine are here at Henry Mayo,” he said.

Henry Mayo has reported a total of nine patients who have tested positive at the hospital but there have been reports of three additional individuals who have tested positive, bringing the total number of confirmed cases across the Santa Clarita Valley to 12.

Since Monday, when the count was only 10 confirmed cases, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said one was in Castaic, seven in Santa Clarita and two in Stevenson Ranch.

In Los Angeles County, there have been 662 confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven deaths as of noon Tuesday.

