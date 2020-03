Mr. (Christopher) Lucero’s letter to the editor (March 6) claiming that Costco and big-box stores are hurting small businesses is wrong. Big-box stores like Sam’s Club, Costco, Walmart and before that Fedco have been around for many years. Online shopping like Amazon and the changing shopping culture are devastating the retail brick-and-mortar small businesses.

New developments, retail and entertainment, get people out of their houses and off their computers.

Dan Waters

Valencia