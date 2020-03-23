Deputies arrest man suspected of drinking in public and resisting arrest

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a Canyon Country man Friday who was suspected of drinking in public and resisting arrest.

The 27-year-old man was booked on misdemeanor charges of obstructing a peace officer and being drunk in public and was being held in lieu of $10,000 bail, according to the station’s arrest log.

The incident started when deputies responded to reports of a traffic hazard call on Sierra Highway and Vasquez Canyon Road on Friday at around 7:45 p.m., according to the report provided by Lt. Ignacio Somoano.

The “(c)aller reported that there was a male adult who was in danger of being hit by cars and they were having to swerve. The male adult was also reported to be throwing wood into the roadway,” the report read.

After locating the suspect, deputies noticed the smell of alcohol emitting from Rivera-Toress’ breath, the report said.

While being detained, the suspect “reportedly became very belligerent and uncooperative with deputies,” the report said.

On Sunday, deputies also arrested a 25-year-old woman suspected of forging documents, said Somoano.

“She has arrest warrants for other fraud-related crimes,” he said, referring to a more than $300,000 bail out of a Pomona court. “Then she got arrested here for other fraudulent documents.”

The Van Nuys woman faced charges of forgery and an overall bail of $321,000.