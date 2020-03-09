Deputies arrest one in Newhall drug bust

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested one person Monday evening after receiving reports of two people allegedly under the influence behind a Newhall business. 

“The call came in from a citizen who saw them hanging out back here and it looked like they were under the influence,” said Deputy Joel Anzures. 

Deputies responded to the 22600 block of Lyons Avenue just after 6 p.m. Monday and found two suspects, a male and female in their 30s, who were in the parking lot of a restaurant. The deputies then conducted a narcotics investigation. 

One suspect was arrested for outstanding warrants and on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, said Anzures. 

The names of the suspects were not immediately available. 

