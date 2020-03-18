Deputies respond to reports of robbery at Canyon Country Home Depot

Deputies responded to the Home Depot on Golden Triangle Road following reports of a robbery at the Canyon Country hardware store, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station Sgt. Adam Stoll.



Stoll confirmed that the theft took place at around 5:15 p.m., and that the items taken were believed to be power tools.



“It was a strong-arm robbery,” said Stoll.



Sheriff’s officials are still investigating the incident and attempting to identify the suspect and vehicle they used to flee the scene.



No arrests have been made in connection to the incident, according to Stoll.