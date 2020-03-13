Deputies set up containment in Saugus following burglary report

Deputies search for a suspect in Saugus after receiving reports of a burglary on Friday, March 13, 2020. Bobby Block/ The Signal

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were searching for a male suspect after receiving reports of a burglary in Saugus early Friday afternoon. 

The suspect, who was described as a male with a grey tank top, blue jeans and black, short curly hair remained outstanding after 12:30 p.m.

“The suspect is still outstanding and the deputies are searching for the suspect in the area,” said Sgt. Matt Bengtson. 

Deputies had set up containment in the area of Sycamore Creek Drive and Seco Canyon Road on reports that the suspect was fleeing on foot. 

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be released as it becomes available. 

Advertisement

Signal Staff

Signal Staff

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS