Early returns show state Senate incumbents leading

Early returns indicated on election day that incumbents Scott Wilk and Henry Stern, who represent the Santa Clarita Valley in the state Senate, were doing well in their respective re-election bids.
In the race for the 21st Senate District, which represents the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor valleys, Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, led the race with 17,787 votes (59.2%) of the vote as of 9:50 p.m. as the only Republican candidate against four Democrats, with 68.9% of precincts reporting.
“We campaigned hard across the district, calling voters and asking for their vote,” said Wilk. “People are concerned that California is going in the wrong direction and I share that view. I’m the person to vote for if you want to see change, whether it’s stopping higher taxes and lower regulation.”
In second was Democrat Kipp Mueller, a workers rights attorney, with 9,177 votes, or 16.1%, according to lavote.net.
“I am encouraged by the early returns tonight. Our community is ready to have their voice heard in Sacramento, and I am grateful for the support throughout this campaign and tonight,” Mueller said as preliminary numbers were released Tuesday night. “We can anticipate a long night ahead, without official results for some time, but for now I simply want to say thank you. Together, our community is unstoppable.”
Dana LaMon, a retired judge from Lancaster, followed with 5,990 votes, or 10.5%, then came Warren Heaton, an immigration attorney and professor from Santa Clarita, with 4,934 votes (8.7%) and businessman Steve Hill with 3,117 votes (5.5%).
Wilk has been in office since 2016, after winning that year with nearly 53% of the vote against Democratic candidate Johnathon Ervin. The incumbent also ran for state Assembly and won in 2012 and 2014.
27th Senate District
Incumbent state Sen. Henry Stern, D-Calabasas, is seeking re-election against one other candidate, Republican Houman Salem, who is a West Hills fashion executive.
Stern led the race with 61.2% of the votes, or 23,074 votes and Salem earned 14,635 votes or 38.8%, according to preliminary state tallies with 46.6% of precincts reporting.
The incumbent has served in the California Senate since 2016, after defeating Republican Steve Fazio with 55.85% of the vote. He currently serves in multiple legislative committees, such as the Budget and Fiscal Review and Environmental Quality committees.
