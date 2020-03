Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies and Los Angeles County fire officials responded to a solo-vehicle crash on Sierra Highway and Golden Valley Road on Friday.

First responders evaluate the condition of a vehicle occupant. March 06, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal

The car crashed into a road sign on Sierra Highway on Friday. It was unclear if anyone was injured in the crash at this time.

“It’s a solo-vehicle, call came in at 12:42 (p.m.) and units arrived at 12:45 (p.m.),” said Austin Bennett, representative with LA County Fire.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff deputies and Los Angeles County Fire officials respond to a solo vehicle collision near the intersection Sierra Highway and Golden Valley Rd. March 06, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.