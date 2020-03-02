Feedback sought on plan aiming to increase non-motorized transportation citywide

As the city of Santa Clarita continues its efforts to reduce traffic congestion via its non-motorized transportation plan, residents will once again have a chance to provide feedback on local biking and walking solutions.

A meeting for that opportunity is scheduled 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, in the Century Room of Santa Clarita City Hall, located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., the city said in a news release Wednesday.

The non-motorized transportation plan’s ultimate goal aims to reduce traffic congestion and single-vehicle use by encouraging additional bicycling and walking citywide, according to Tom Reilly, trails and bikeways planning administrator with the city.

The plan, adopted in 2008 and updated in 2014 to include annexed areas, is an urban design concept that emphasizes streets for walking, biking and transit access to reduce reliance on private automobiles, according to a city agenda report.

Just more than a year ago, the Santa Clarita City Council awarded $150,000 to Los Angeles-based Alta Planning and Design to work on updating the plan.

On March 18, attendees can expect to hear about the plan’s final draft from Alta Planning and Design as it is nearing completion, said Reilly.

“This meeting will complete the public participation process, which has included online responses from over 800 residents and an additional 140 residents that attended three pop-up workshops and two neighborhood meetings over the past 10 months,” said Reilly. “It is anticipated that the final plan will go before the City Council for adoption later this spring.”

Feedback from the public so far has circled around three categories, according to Reilly: build more bike and multi-use trails, additional bike lanes, and increased connectivity between activity centers, such as schools, parks, libraries and shopping centers.

For more information about the non-motorized transportation plan and the upcoming meeting, visit BikeSantaClarita.com or contact Reilly at [email protected]