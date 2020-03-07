Final vote for possible Helmers student relocation to be held Tuesday

The Saugus Union School District board is scheduled to hold its final vote regarding temporary student relocation for Helmers Elementary School students during the board meeting Tuesday night.

The board will be voting to either approve or oppose the relocation of fourth through sixth graders at Charles Helmers Elementary School to North Park Elementary School while Helmers’ campus is under construction.

As stated in the agenda, “In examining the varied concerns expressed during our community outreach process, reviewing the information gathered from surveys completed by parents and students, and speaking with the Helmers Elementary School staff members and administration, it became clear that to meet these principles the best option to choose is to relocate grades 4-6 to the North Park campus for the duration of the construction.”

The superintendent and board members have been holding various meetings to collect community input on possible options since the initial proposal was discussed during a board meeting on Jan. 21.

Other options included relocating kindergarten through second graders, facilitating a lottery to involuntarily transfer students to other school sites or placing temporary housing in the school’s parking lot or the park land that is adjacent to the school.

The construction at Helmers includes replacing portable classrooms with a permanent building, which will limit the space to hold the student population during construction. A new playground will also be built.

Community members will have the opportunity to speak for a limited time at the board meeting during the hearing session.

Other agenda topics include the new job description for the position of assistant superintendent of student support, which will oversee student support services and provide training for educational staff, and the board will conduct a second reading of board policies, which include cell phone use, dress code and school safety.

Saugus Union School District board meetings are held on the first and third Tuesday of each month. The district office is located at Education Center, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita.