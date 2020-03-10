Five-vehicle collision in Saugus

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to a five-vehicle traffic collision in Saugus Tuesday afternoon. 

“The call came in at 12:34 p.m. in Santa Clarita,” said fire Supervisor Austin Bennett. “It was a five-vehicle accident, and it is unknown if (someone is) trapped.” 

The collision occurred on Seco Canyon Road and Bouquet Canyon Road, Bennett said. 

Fire was on scene at 12:39 p.m. and no additional information is available at the time, according to Bennett. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

