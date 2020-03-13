Health policies during the coronavirus outbreak

In an ever-changing situation, health officials are continuing to follow policies that were set in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“We are evaluating every day whether we need to change our visitor policies or other policies,” said Patrick Moody, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital spokesman. “As of today, they are unchanged, but they can change at any time.”

Friday morning, Moody confirmed that one patient tested positive for the virus and that the patient was sent home for self-quarantine. This is the first confirmed case of the virus in the Santa Clarita Valley and one of the 40 cases in Los Angeles County.

“This situation is evolving quickly and if we make changes, we will be sure to provide updates,” said Moody.

Dr. David Witt, Kaiser Permanente’s national infectious disease leader, recommends that the community take a “cautious and calm approach” to protect yourself from the virus.

At this time, Kaiser is closely monitoring and following health and safety guidance established by the CDC, according to a Kaiser news release posted Friday.

“Staff at all our medical centers regularly drill using various emergency scenarios, including detection and treatment of infectious diseases, and have practiced and follow the CDC protocols to be used with the coronavirus,” said the release.

Along with Henry Mayo, Kaiser is working closely with county, state and local health officials to monitor how protocols and policies should be changed if the situation calls for it.

CDC recommends these preventative actions to help prevent the spread of the virus:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.