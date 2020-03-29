Henry Mayo confirms 17 positive cases, 3 hospitalized; SCV total at least 37

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital confirmed one additional coronavirus COVID-19 result Sunday afternoon, bringing the total to at least 37 in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Three of those positive cases have been hospitalized, according to Patrick Moody, a spokesman for the hospital.

Henry Mayo has administered 200 tests, and 143 of those have returned, while 57 are still pending results.

In Los Angeles County, 1,804 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed and 32 deaths, as of noon Saturday. The city of Santa Clarita has a total of 32 confirmed cases and Castaic has four, per Public Health.

The numbers are as follows, according to the Saturday Public Health numbers:

  • City of Santa Clarita: 32
  • Unincorporated – Castaic: 4
  • Unincorporated – Acton: 0
  • Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 0
  • Unincorporated – Canyon Country: “–”
  • Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 0
  • Unincorporated – Newhall: 0
  • Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0
  • Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 0
  • Unincorporated – Saugus: 0
  • Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 0
  • Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: “–”
  • Unincorporated – Val Verde: 0
  • Unincorporated – Valencia: “–”

Anywhere there is a “ – ” means they could have between one and four cases, according to county DPH officials.

“This is done to protect patient privacy,” Bernard Tolliver, a Public Health spokesman, said in a previous Signal interview. “Once these locations have five or greater cases then that will be included. Locations that have zero will say ‘zero.’”

