Henry Mayo confirms 2 additional COVID-19 cases, one patient hospitalized

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed two additional COVID-19 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley Saturday afternoon, which resulted in one patient being hospitalized.

“We’ve had two more positives,” Henry Mayo spokesman Patrick Moody said in a text message. “We’ve had a total of five positives (who have tested positive at the hospital).”

One of the five patients is being treated at Henry Mayo as of Saturday afternoon.

In Los Angeles County, there have been 292 confirmed COVID-19 cases, eight in the Santa Clarita Valley, and two deaths.