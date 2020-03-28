Henry Mayo confirms a total of 16 positive cases, 3 hospitalized

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials have now diagnosed 16 cases of COVID-19, they announced Saturday.

Three of those positive cases have been hospitalized, according to Patrick Moody, a spokesman for the hospital.

Of those that have come into the hospital, Henry Mayo has administered 191 tests. Of those, 120 have returned and 71 are still pending results.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has not updated its total number of cases within the Santa Clarita Valley since yesterday, which would include the number of positive cases from private health care providers.