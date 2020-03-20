Henry Mayo restricts visitors, effective Saturday

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is updating its hospital visitor policy to restrict visitors in the hospital starting Saturday.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, the hospital has adjusted its visitor policy to keep its patients safe, according to the Henry Mayo website.

Henry Mayo decided to follow the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recommendations to adjust hospital visitor policies to not allow visitors, Henry Mayo spokesman Patrick Moody said.

“This temporary policy will be in effect until it is determined safe to return the hospital’s standard policy on visitation,” the website said.

However, exceptions to the policy include:

No visitor allowed in the Emergency Department unless with minor child.

Only one spouse/coach at a time allowed in the Center for Women and Newborns.

Only one parent/visitor allowed at a time in the Kim and Steven Ullman Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Only one visitor allowed for short stay surgery.

Only one visitor allowed at a time for end of life and trauma cases.

“We know this is a hardship for many. We apologize for the inconvenience, but keeping our patients safe has to be our highest priority at all times,” the website added.

For additional information, call 661-200-1128 or e-mail [email protected]