Homicide investigation underway at Valencia home

Homicide detectives responded to the death of a woman in Valencia after it was first reported to them Tuesday night.

The incident was reported at 10 p.m. Tuesday night on the the 257000 block of Oak Meadow Drive.

Law enforcement vehicles, along with a multitude of news vehicles, were parked near the home of Floyd Mayweather’s ex-girlfriend.

“The woman was pronounced dead at the scene,” read a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Nixle. “There is no additional information available at this time.”

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-8477, use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile AP on Google play or the Apple APP store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.