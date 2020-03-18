Kern County says teen runaway had friends in Valencia and Canyon Country

Photo courtesy of the Kern County Sheriff's Department.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old runaway who was last seen on March 4 at about 7 a.m. in Pine Mountain Club.

Detectives believe Lilly Hillairet could possibly be in the Valencia and Canyon Country areas, staying with friends.

Hillairet was last seen wearing a black windbreaker jacket, a red sweatshirt, black pants and black Vans shoes.

She is described as being white, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and 105 pounds with red hair.

If anyone has information regarding Hillairet’s whereabouts, they can contact KCSO at 661-861-3110, the Frazier Park Substation at 661-245-3440 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.

