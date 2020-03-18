Kern County says teen runaway had friends in Valencia and Canyon Country

The Kern County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old runaway who was last seen on March 4 at about 7 a.m. in Pine Mountain Club.

Detectives believe Lilly Hillairet could possibly be in the Valencia and Canyon Country areas, staying with friends.

Hillairet was last seen wearing a black windbreaker jacket, a red sweatshirt, black pants and black Vans shoes.

She is described as being white, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and 105 pounds with red hair.

If anyone has information regarding Hillairet’s whereabouts, they can contact KCSO at 661-861-3110, the Frazier Park Substation at 661-245-3440 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.