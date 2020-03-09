Man arrested after truck strikes tree in Newhall

A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after the driver crashed into a tree in Newhall early Sunday morning. 

Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to reports of a vehicle-vs.-tree at around 1:25 a.m. on Placerita Canyon Road and Quigley Canyon Road, near The Master’s University, said Lt. James Royal. 

The driver, who was driving a pickup truck, was the only passenger in the vehicle, he added. 

“One person was arrested and transported to the hospital to make sure that they are OK to come here (the SCV Sheriff’s Station),” said Royal. 

The name and age of the driver, as well as the extent of his injuries, were not immediately available, said Royal.

