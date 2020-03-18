Man arrested on suspicion that he had burglary tools, narcotics

A citizen calling in a report to deputies led to an arrest Friday morning, according to Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Around 6 a.m., a citizen called the station reporting that she believed she saw a man breaking into cars on the 18300 block of Oak Canyon Road in Canyon Country, Miller said.

“Deputies responded and found a man matching the description (given to deputies from the report),” said Miller. “He was found to have narcotics, narcotics paraphernalia and burglary tools in his car.”

The man, a 28-year-old from Simi Valley, was arrested on suspicion of reasonable cause burglary, narcotics charges and possession of burglary tools, Miller said.

He was transported and booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.