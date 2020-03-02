Man suspected of DUI, hit and run arrested after scuffle

A man suspected of being drunk when he crashed his vehicle on the freeway was arrested while his driving companion allegedly fought with the arresting officers.

The incident began very early Saturday morning, when, shortly after midnight, California Highway Patrol officers received the call for a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 14 at Golden Valley Road, according to Officer Josh Greengard with the CHP Newhall-area Office.

There were three vehicles in total, Greengard said. “One of the parties involved fled the scene.”

The fleeing vehicle, reportedly a black pickup truck, eventually made its way off the freeway, but with CHP officers in tow.

Law enforcement personnel found the driver and his vehicle on Sierra Highway at Placerita Canyon Road, Greengard said.

When officers went to arrest the driver on suspicion of DUI, his passenger “became extremely combative,” Greengard said. “He was also arrested.”

Both men were transported to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and booked early Saturday morning.