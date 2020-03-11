Marsha McLean: Friends of the Santa Clarita Public Library and library bring you the One Story One City program

Last year, I thoroughly enjoyed participating in the One Story One City program. I look forward to participating again this year. The Santa Clarita Public Library is hosting its One Story One City program to promote citywide reading and discussion of a selected novel. This year’s selection is the Mexican folklore and Mayan mythology-inspired “Gods of Jade and Shadow” by award-winning author Silvia Moreno-Garcia.

The novel follows protagonist Casiopea Tun on a thrilling quest throughout Mexico and the underworld after she accidentally awakens the Mayan god of death. If you haven’t done so already, please check out a copy of the book from your local library branch.

Coupled with the reading of the selected novel, the One Story One City program presents a series of book-themed free events during March for all to enjoy. We are thankful for the great efforts of the Santa Clarita Public Library branches in organizing the program, along with the contributions of Friends of the Santa Clarita Public Library to ensure the program’s success.

Our city is so lucky to have the Friends of the Santa Clarita Public Library — an active group of Santa Clarita Valley residents and book aficionados who show their passion for libraries through volunteering, advocating and fundraising to meet the needs of the library. To help raise funds, the group operates three used book stores: at the Valencia Library, the Jo Anne Darcy Canyon Country Library and the Old Town Newhall Library. All of the proceeds earned through the bookstores are invested back into the Santa Clarita Public Library. The assortment of books filling their shelves ranges from nostalgic classics to textbooks, best-sellers, children’s books and many other hidden gems. Additionally, you’ll find a collection of music, DVDs and audiobooks among their offerings.

Specific to the One Story One City program, Friends of the Santa Clarita Public Library have contributed more than half of the funds needed to produce the annual event. Their fundraising has allowed the Santa Clarita Public Library to purchase many copies of “Gods of Jade and Shadow” for residents to check out and enjoy. The funds have also enabled the hosting of free events throughout March, including an author discussion, Mayan mug decorating, scavenger hunts, dance performances and more. It is amazing to witness the wonderful outcome of the group’s labors as many individuals of all ages engage in the One Story One City events. I encourage you to visit the program website at SantaClaritaLibrary.com/OneStoryOneCity to view the list of remaining events and to make plans to attend.

I am a lifetime member of the Friends and find it very rewarding, knowing I am a part of bringing culture, history and knowledge to current and future generations through our libraries. With the Friends of the Santa Clarita Library group being comprised of residents, it is very easy to get involved and new members are always welcome! Members pay a small dues and meet monthly to discuss bookstore efforts, upcoming library programs, fundraising events and learning opportunities. Along with library program support, Friends of the Library is also responsible for silent book auctions, bag sales and author book signings at each of the city’s branches.

To get involved and become a new Friends of the Library member, please visit their website at SantaClaritaFOL.com. To learn more about the Santa Clarita Public Library branches, their catalogues, upcoming programs and more, please visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com.

Marsha McLean is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected]