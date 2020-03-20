Mayor urges SCV community to follow statewide ‘stay home’ order

Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth urged the community to follow the new statewide order issued Thursday for residents to stay home in an effort to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

While Gov. Gavin Newsom’s directive for 40 million residents to remain at home has no deadline, the Los Angeles County’s “Safer at Home” order is set to remain in place through April 19.

“It is really important that we follow these directives,” said Smyth during a Friday Facebook live report from City Hall. “They are certainly an inconvenience to all of us, but it does pale in comparison to the safety of our residents and to help make sure that we have a health system in place throughout the state that can handle those who truly need it.”

The city of Santa Clarita falls under the county, meaning all orders Los Angeles County issues, residents within the city must follow.

Under the state and county directive, most businesses must close except for those deemed essential, such as:

Groceries stores, including convenience stores.

Restaurants for take-out, delivery and drive-thru only.

Childcare providers.

Financial institutions such as banks and credit unions.

Transportation services, including public transits, car and bicycle repair shops, gas stations, and taxi and rideshare.

Health care operations such as hospitals, clinics, dentists, pharmacies, veterinary care providers and cannabis dispensaries.

Hardware stores, such as hardware and building and supply shops.

Media outlets, including newspaper, radio, television and other media services.

Places that offer shelter, such as hotels and shared rental units.

Residents are reminded that gatherings of 10 or more people are banned and that all should keep a distance of at least 6 feet when outdoors.