Motorist slams into parked cars, arrested for DUI

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to reports of a single-car collision into parked cars near the intersection of 16th Street and Walnut Street around 1:30 p.m., according to Lt. James Royal.

No injuries were reported as a result of the collision, according to both Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Melanie Flores and Royal.

Nearby resident Chris Steefe witnessed the deputies detaining the driver.

“He looked pretty plastered,” Steefe said. “He was staggering as he went to step off the curb, and I just couldn’t believe it. The officers had to catch him … So, it’s unbelievable. Thankfully nobody was hurt.”

The driver, who was the only occupant of the car, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, Royal added.

Signal Multimedia Journalist Gilbert Bernal contributed to this report.

