Newsom calls health care workers to assist in coronavirus surge

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced an initiative to assist with the surge in California’s health care workforce by recruiting individuals who can help during a news conference Monday.

“In the last four days, we have seen a doubling in the number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19,” Newsom said. “We’ve also seen a tripling of the number of ICU patients in our system in the last four days.”

Though Newsom said these are numbers that have long been projected, they will need several fundamental things to assist with the surge, which include finding new places to put people, having adequate supplies, from personal protection equipment to ventilators, as well as people.

That being said, Newsom announced California Health Corps, a platform that will assist in matching health care workers who may have retired in the past five years, are in the process of getting licensed or relicensed, as well as those who are in nursing or medical schools who are nearing completion to assist in the surge.

“We have an executive order that went out (Monday) that will provide flexibility through June 30,” Newsom added. “This is temporary flexibility on staffing ratios on the scope of practice for nurse practitioners, EMTs and others.”

All medical professionals, including medical doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, behavioral health scientists, pharmacists, EMTs, medical, administrative assistants and certified nursing assistants, among others, are encouraged to step up to help California respond to the outbreak.

Newsom also signed an executive order that will temporarily expand the health-care workforce and allow health care facilities to staff at least an additional 50,000 hospital beds the state needs to treat COVID-19 patients.

For more information, visit healthcore.ca.gov.